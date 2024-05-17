Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Round Non-Slip Serving Tray - 28cm - Black
image 1 of Argon Tableware Round Non-Slip Serving Tray - 28cm - Blackimage 2 of Argon Tableware Round Non-Slip Serving Tray - 28cm - Blackimage 3 of Argon Tableware Round Non-Slip Serving Tray - 28cm - Blackimage 4 of Argon Tableware Round Non-Slip Serving Tray - 28cm - Blackimage 5 of Argon Tableware Round Non-Slip Serving Tray - 28cm - Black

Argon Tableware Round Non-Slip Serving Tray - 28cm - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.00

£8.00/each

Argon Tableware Round Non-Slip Serving Tray - 28cm - Black
When you're carrying dishes and glasses to and from the table, the last thing you want is for things to start to slip and shift. That's why this serving tray is the only one you should consider loading up before you serve your family, guests at home or diners at your restaurant.The unique construction of this tray greatly reduces the risk of spills to keep things neat and tidy.Textured rubber top surface prevents slippageStack-able design makes it easy to store more than oneHeat-resistant for transferring hot foodsProfessional-grade quality for homes or restaurantsEasy to clean; Just place it in the dishwasherOffered in 11-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch round sizesAlso available in a 14-inch by 18-inch rectangular styleRim is 2cm highSold individuallyTake the stress out of serving with the trays that keep dinnerware, silverware and glassware safely in place wherever you carry them. Order this tray in your preferred size or shape for your home or business today.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here