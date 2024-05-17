Harbour Housewares Folding Metal Luggage Rack - Black

This Folding Metal Luggage Rack from Harbour Housewares takes the strain out of packing, unpacking and storing your travel bag or suitcase.

Crafted from stainless steel, these sturdy suitcase stands are designed for maximum strength and support, allowing you to calmly move your clothes and supplies to and from your bag without having to bend down to the floor or take up space on the bed.

Strong nylon webbing straps stretch beneath your travel case - the use of fabric over solid metal beams means these racks can be folded completely flat and stored in any wardrobe or under the bed once you've finished with them; no need to take up valuable floor space for the entirety of your vacation!

Assembly of our Luggage Racks couldn't be simpler, with no additional tools or hardware required, while a choice of three sleek metallic colour options allows you to pick the perfect piece to suit your style.