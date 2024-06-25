LAV Bodega Highball Glasses - 520ml - Colour Base - Pack of 6

The Bodega range of Highball Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware.

With their classic, clean-cut silhouette, these long drink tumblers will sit perfectly within both traditional and contemporary decor alike, while the large 520ml capacity offers ample room for lavish servings of your favourite highball cocktails and Collins', as well as bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and water.

As with all LAV glassware, these pieces are dishwasher safe for simple, hassle-free cleaning.

Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Bodega collection is sure to fill your home with LAV.