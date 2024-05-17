LAV Ella Red Wine Glasses - 440ml - Pack of 6

LAV's Ella collection of Stemmed Wine & Champagne Glasses serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware.

Exuding simple elegance and refined sophistication, the Burgundy-style silhouette of these glasses has been designed to provide the perfect wine tasting experience.

The exaggerated bowl shape provides ample room for the complex flavours and aromas of your wine to mature and develop before encouraging them upward to gather at the top, serving as the perfect invitation for their guest to engage their senses. A fine rim around the top of the goblet aids the flow of liquid as you sip, drawing the maximum flavour to create the ultimate tasting experience.

Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Ella collection of Stemware is sure to fill your home with LAV.