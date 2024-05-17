Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Egg Cups - 5.5cm - Blue - Pack of 2

How do you like your eggs in the morning? We prefer ours proudly presented in these Hand-Printed Porcelain Egg Cups from the Nicola Spring range of Kitchen, Dining and Homeware.

Whether you'e a fan of soft-boiled, hard-boiled, or even somewhere in between, the generous 54mm diameter will ensure your eggs are held tightly in place, allowing you and your family to enjoy this staple of British breakfast / brunch in comfort and style.

Each cup has been lovingly decorated by hand with a vintage, Japanese-style print - meaning every piece is truly unique.

They're also Microwave and Dishwasher safe, meaning you can enjoy this proud culinary tradition for years to come.

(Soldiers not included. )