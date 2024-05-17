Duralex Lys Stacking Glass Cooking / Ingredients / Food Bowl - 17cm

Duralex is the specialist in the design and production of tempered glass tableware since 1945. More than ever, it is synonymous with toughness, design and everyday practicality.

These Lys stacking bowls are perfect for a multitude of tasks for cooking and putting ingredients in.

Non-porous & doesn'Â­t absorb flavours, colours or liquids.

These bowls are extremely strong and are tempered by heating them to 700 degrees. Stackable so easy to store. If the glass does break then it is designed to break into blunt fragments, much like a car windscreen.

Dishwasher and microwave safe, shock and chip resistant.