Harbour Housewares Round Toilet Brush & Bin Set - White

A waste bin and a toilet brush are two essentials you need to have beside your toilet, but that doesn't mean that they can't also be part of the modern decor in your space. The Harbour Housewares Bathroom Pedal Bin and Toilet Brush Set gives you a pair of contemporary bathroom accessories that are both fashionable and functional! These high quality accessories match one another perfectly and are sure to add flair to your interior. - Stainless steel construction for a rust-proof, sleek look - Convenient non-slip pedal opens the lid on the can - Bin features a plastic liner that lifts out with a handle for easy emptying - Waste bin is 26cm tall by 16.5cm in diameter - Bin holds 3 Liters - Toilet brush is 38cm high by 9cm in diameter Finish your bathroom decor with a pair of pretty, practical accessories! Order the Harbour Housewares Bathroom Pedal Bin and Toilet Brush Set now.