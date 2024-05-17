Harbour Housewares Round Toilet Brush - Matt Grey

It may never be a discussion piece, but the Harbour Housewares Bathroom Toilet Brush and Holder Set can ensure that even the finest details of your home styling vision are up to scrub.

Made from rust-proof stainless steel, the sleek looking container will tuck neatly behind any toilet. Standing approximately 30cm tall, the completely enclosed design also ensures that the business end of the included plastic wire head brush is kept well out of sight when not in use.

With a variety of colours available, as well as matching bathroom bins, you can always rely on Harbour Housewares to provide that perfect blend of form and function, for every facet of your home.