Nicola Spring Square Velvet Cushion - 55cm x 55cm - Pink

Add a pop of colour to any bedroom, lounge or living room and create your perfect cosy relaxation station with this Square Velvet Cushion from Nicola Spring.

With their polyester filling, each cushion in our collection makes for a soft and comfortable addition to any seating solution - from sofas and armchairs to dining chairs, office chairs, benches and beyond.

A velvet cover, in a choice of vibrant, jewel-inspired tones, brings a stylish and sophisticated aesthetic to any interior, and can be removed for easy washing (machine washable at 30C).