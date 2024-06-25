Duralex Picardie Drinking Glasses - 160ml Tumblers for Water, Juice - Pack of 6

Looking for glassware that offers the ultimate combination of performance, practicality and durability? The Duralex Picardie collection of Drinking Glasses ticks each of those boxes effortlessly, with a design built on techniques that have made Duralex one of the leading names in glassware for over 70 years. Duralex glassware has been built to cater perfectly for the rigours of even the most demanding modern home or kitchen, for as long as that home or kitchen needs it to. This set comprises six 160ml Picardie Tumblers - the perfect serving vessel for juices, soft drinks, water, milk and more. The Picardie has been the undisputed flagship of the Duralex brand for 60 years - now found in bars, restaurants, pubs, clubs and cafes around the world. Its iconic silhouette - evoking images of rolling, rippling waters - has been designed to be as pleasant in the hand as it is on the eyes, with soft, subtle ridges that urge its audience to take hold.