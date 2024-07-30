Harbour Housewares Folding Wooden Deck Chairs - Yellow - Pack of 2

Bring a taste of traditional British seaside glamour to your back garden this summer with Harbour Housewares’ range of Adjustable Reclining Folding Wooden Deck Chairs.

The timeless design of rectangular canvas stretched over a wooden frame has remained unchanged since the deckchair’s heyday of the early 20th Century - these are no relics, however, as the materials used in these loungers have been carefully sourced to ensure these chairs’ suitability and durability in the modern world. The wooden frame is crafted from FSC certified natural beech, ensuring maximum strength and durability, while the 100% woven polyester canvas has been given a hydrophobic coating, ensuring quick drying even after a summer downpour. The canvas can also be removed and is machine washable for hassle-free cleaning.

Adjustable to 3 reclining positions using the incorporated hooks on the back legs, these deck chairs offer fantastic flexibility, guaranteeing comfort from all angles.

With a huge variety of colours available, the Harbour Housewares range of Adjustable Reclining Wooden Garden Deck Chairs is sure to be your perfect summer sunshine companion; from Blackpool to Bestival; from Southend-on-Sea to Skegness. Shop the range today.