Harbour Housewares Glass Kitchen Chopping Board - 40 x 30cm - Clear

This Glass Chopping Board from Harbour Housewares is an essential feature in any food preparation station, providing a sturdy and convenient place to chop, slice and dice food and ingredients while keeping surfaces clean.

A 2017 study revealed that the average Brit spends a whopping 351 minutes a week in the kitchen, whether cooking meals or washing up after eating them. It's prudent, therefore, to keep that space as inviting and as free from stress as possible.

With its heavyweight tempered glass construction, this glass chopping board will serve as your trusty companion through every one of those 351 minutes. The large surface area offers ample room for chopping, slicing and dicing, while an exceptional resistance to heat allows you to rest hot pots and pans during plating without fear of damaging delicate surfaces.

Best of all, once the cooking is complete, your board can be simply wiped clean and restored to condition pristine!