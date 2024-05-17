Marketplace.
image 1 of Fax Potato Pinatas Number 8 Cardboard Pinata, Stick and Blindfold Set
image 1 of Fax Potato Pinatas Number 8 Cardboard Pinata, Stick and Blindfold Setimage 2 of Fax Potato Pinatas Number 8 Cardboard Pinata, Stick and Blindfold Setimage 3 of Fax Potato Pinatas Number 8 Cardboard Pinata, Stick and Blindfold Setimage 4 of Fax Potato Pinatas Number 8 Cardboard Pinata, Stick and Blindfold Setimage 5 of Fax Potato Pinatas Number 8 Cardboard Pinata, Stick and Blindfold Set

Fax Potato Pinatas Number 8 Cardboard Pinata, Stick and Blindfold Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.00

£14.00/each

Fax Potato Pinatas Number 8 Cardboard Pinata, Stick and Blindfold Set
Turn any party, function or celebration into a bona fide fiesta with the range of Pinatas from Fax Potato!Most commonly associated with Mexico, the concept of a container being broken to reveal treats and treasures has a long, rich history across all corners of the globe. This collection from Fax Potato grants you an invitation to that proud tradition, with a variety of shapes, styles and vibrant colours designed to perfectly suit and celebrate any person, personality or occasion.Crafted from cardboard, these decorative pieces are lightweight enough to be hung from any ceiling or surface. A cut-out opening in the top allows you to fill the pinata with your choice of sweets, candy or any other treasure, which your guests can then take turns attempting to unleash! Dont be fooled - they may be light, but these pinatas will certainly make you work for your reward!This set also comes complete with a complimenting Buster Stick and Blindfold set for the ultimate Pinata Party Setup!

View all Party Essentials

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here