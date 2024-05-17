3kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Dry Cat Food Turkey & Chicken (4x750g)

Mars Pet Care

• A high-quality adult premium cat food, CRAVE Adult cat food with Turkey and Chicken is made with a minimum of 60% animal sources; a quality dry cat food you can rely on. • CRAVE healthy cat food is made without grains, using high Protein recipes with fresh meat to support strong and healthy muscles. • This sensitive cat food has the taste and crunch your cat will CRAVE. • CRAVE cat food is dry food, made without grains, for cats with sensitive digestions. • CRAVE's sensitive cat food dry recipes are quality meals made with no artificial colours or preservatives. • Maize, wheat, soya and dairy free CRAVE Adult wet cat foods are high Protein cat food for every day vitality and health. With a minimum of 60% animal sources, Crave Adult Dry Cat Food with Turkey and Chicken is a healthy cat food inspired by a cat's natural diet. Produced as crunchy cat food, Crave Feline Food is made with fresh meat for a high Protein cat food recipe. These Protein -rich cat kibble recipes support strong and healthy muscles for your cat and promote an active, energetic life. CRAVE healthy cat food is made without grains, using high Protein recipes with fresh meat to support strong and healthy muscles. This sensitive cat food has the taste and crunch your cat will CRAVE. CRAVE cat food is dry food, made without grains, for cats with sensitive digestions. CRAVE's sensitive cat food dry recipes are quality meals made with no artificial colours or preservatives. Maize, wheat, soya and dairy free, CRAVE Adult wet cat foods are high Protein cat food for every day vitality and health. At Crave, we understand that cats want a dry cat food with the taste and nutrition of a diet thats rich in animal Proteins and the reason is simple. Protein -rich adult cat food diets provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy cat, with the right amount of Energy to play. Like the diets of their wild cat ancestors, Crave high Protein dry cat food recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein, with the flavour cats love, in a grain free cat food.

Pack size: 3g

Ingredients

Natural Chicken (31.1%), Fresh Chicken (17.5%), Dried Chicken Protein, Dried Whole Peas, Turkey (17.5%), Dried Turkey Protein, Turkey Liver Digest, Beef Greaves Protein, Pea Starch, Poultry Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Dried Poultry Protein, Dried Alfalfa, Minerals, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information