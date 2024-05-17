11.5kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Lamb & Beef Dog Biscuits

Mars Pet Care

• CRAVE dry adult dog food is made with 100% Natural Beef. • CRAVE Dog Dry is a high-Protein, grain-free dog food dry, made with high-quality animal Protein for the flavour dogs love. • CRAVE Dog Dry Beef & Lamb dog food is made with fresh Beef. • CRAVE Dog Dry grain-free dog food contains no artifical colours, flavours or preservatives. • CRAVE Dog Dry dog food contains no maize, wheat, soya or dairy and is completely grain-free dog food. CRAVE Dog Dry 11.5 kg is Adult Dry Dog Food inspired by a dog's natural diet. The high-Protein, grain-free dog food recipe is made with 100% Natural Lamb & Beef and is designed to help support strong and healthy muscles for your dog. Dogs want the taste and nutrition of a diet that’s rich in animal Protein s and the reason is simple. Protein -rich diets and treats provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the Energy needed to play. CRAVE dog food recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein, great flavour and are made without grains.

Pack size: 11.5g

Ingredients

Natural Beef (32.8%), Fresh Beef (17.5%), Beef Greaves Protein, Pea Starch, Dried Poultry Protein, Dried Whole Peas, Poultry Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Natural Dried Lamb Protein (4%), Turkey Liver Digest, Minerals, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

11.5kg