Petlife Vetbed Select (Non Slip) Feather Weave Midnight Blue - Small (75x50cm)

Vetbed is a versatile and practical bed that provides a comfortable place for pets to choose to lay on instead of the floor or as an extra comfy layer in crates, beds & furniture. Vetbed gives dogs a place of their own to dry off after a muddy walk, enjoy a messy bone or curl up with you without ruining the furniture. Non-slip backing and a flat design mean you can use vetbed all around the home without tripping over bulky dog beds and is perfect for crates and car seats. Thermally efficient and easy on joints vetbed has been loved by vets, pet parents & pets for over 30 years. Vetbed Select is an exclusive collection of new classics and limited editions designed for beautiful homes. Super soft, non-slip mat style bed for pets, made from sustainably sourced & recycled fibres.