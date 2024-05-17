Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Portable Travel Baby Bottle and Food Warmer

It’s not surprising that babies prefer their feeds at body temperature because that’s what feels most natural to them. The Closer to Nature Portable Travel Baby Bottle and Food Warmer from Tommee Tippee allows you to warm your baby’s feed to the perfect temperature while out and about. It requires no external heating source, making it ideal for travelling - helping you Parent On. The Closer to Nature Travel Baby Bottle and Food Warmer doesn’t require electricity and is a convenient and fuss-free way to heat baby bottles and baby food on the go. It heats everything from breast milk or formula to baby food in jars or pouches. It’s compact enough to fit in your baby’s changing bag so you’re able to heat feeds anywhere, anytime. The stainless steel, thermal insulated flask safely stores hot water and keeps it hot so it’s ready to heat your baby’s next feed. It fastens with a secure lid that prevents hot water from leaking into your bag and is made from BPA and phthalate free materials. The Travel Bottle & Food Warmer is easy to use, just follow these simple steps: Fill the insulated, stainless-steel flask with hot water and securely fasten the lid When it’s time to warm your baby’s feed, simply pour the water from the thermal flask into the upturned, frosted container lid Place your baby bottle or food jar into the hot water to warm Once warm, remove the bottle or food container and test the temperature before feeding baby The Travel Bottle and Food Warmer has been specially designed to fit all Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Bottles and a wide range of branded baby food jars and pouches. Box contains: 1 x Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Portable Travel Baby Bottle & Baby Food Warmer