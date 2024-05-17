Marketplace.
Goki Wooden 5 Piece Lift Out Horse Puzzle

Goki Wooden 5 Piece Lift Out Horse Puzzle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

Goki Wooden 5 Piece Lift Out Horse Puzzle
Made from wood, this extra large puzzle features a horse, fit the five pieces of the horse into the correct slots on the 20.7 x 20.7 x 2.4 cm puzzle board. Suits ages 1 year plus.
Fit the 5 pieces of the horse into the right slotsMade from woodSuits ages 1 year plus

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here