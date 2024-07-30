Marketplace.
Outsunny 3PC Zero Gravity Chairs Sun Lounger Table Set Light Grey

£76.99

Outsunny 3PC Zero Gravity Chairs Sun Lounger Table Set Light Grey
Lounging with a friend has never been so relaxing, thanks to the garden recliner chairs set of 3 from Outsunny. Formed of two reclining garden chairs and a matching table, you've got everything you need. Powder-coated steel frame for strength, with a cushioned headrest for comfort. The backs recline back to any position. Comes complete with a handy side table.
Includes two lounge chairs and one side tablePadded headrest ensures complete comfortLocks into any position for full control

