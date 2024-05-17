Tower T16015 Three Pot Slow Cooker Black

Switch up your mealtimes with the Three Pot Slow Cooker, which includes three separate cooking pots to cook three different dishes at the same time. Ideal for casseroles, curries, chillies and more, the pots feature a combined 4.5 litre capacity so you can create plenty of portions for family and guests. Individual temperature controls with 3 heat settings allow you to effortlessly cook a whole host of meals and includes a handy keep warm function, ensuring food stays warm and ready to serve on your schedule. The tempered glass lids allow ingredients to gently simmer to create dishes full of flavour. Cool touch handles provide added safety when handling the cooking pots. Each lid comes complete with a lid rest for easy, convenient serving, while the dishwasher-safe pots make short work of the clean-up.