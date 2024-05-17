Marketplace.
Swan SM22036LGRYN 20L Nordic Digital Microwave Grey
Cook meals in a fast and convenient way with this Swan Nordic SM22036LGRYN grey digital microwave. Packed with six different power levels and 60-minute digital timer, you can reheat leftovers or cook up a ready meal with precision in no time. This 800W microwave also features an auto-cook function with pre-set options that sets the appropriate time and power level for different foods, taking the guesswork out of cooking. If you are pressed for time and need a quick meal from the freezer, then the handy defrost option will allow you to cook straight from frozen for added convenience. This Swan microwave has a large 20 litre capacity with a 270mm high quality glass turntable, which provides complete coverage of your food to ensure its cooked thoroughly. It also features an LED display that shows the clock and remaining cooking time. The Swan Nordic collection is inspired by Scandinavian minimalist design, featuring neutral colour schemes and wood-effect accents to compliment any home decor.
800W60 minute timer6 power levels / defrost setting270mm glass turntableCooking end signalRubberised wood effect pull handle doorRubberised housing/door/control panelWhite cavity/dimensions Wx295Hx212xD296cmMAFF rating ELED interior light

