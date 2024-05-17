Hamilton Beach Pro Waffle Maker

Hamilton Beach Pro Smart Waffle Maker - the perfect partner for waffle lovers. This waffle maker is all about making your mornings easy and delicious.

Our high performance non-stick plates make sure your waffles come out light, fluffy, and perfectly golden.

No more worrying about burnt waffles or tough cleaning. You're in control with 7 browning levels, so you can make your waffles as soft or crispy as you like.

Discover endless waffle options with 5 different programs -choose from Belgian, classic, chocolate, buttermilk waffles, and even create your own waffle style.

The double heating element cooks your waffles evenly, inside and out.

Non-Stick Plates - Extra deep non-stick plates for light fluffy waffles - no burning & easy to clean

Even Heat Distribution - Double heating element plates above & below provide even heat distribution

Waffle Texture - Select your desired texture: Interior soft, outside crispy or crispy baked all-through

LCD Digital Display - Easy to read and use digital panel.