Hamilton Beach Pro Waffle Maker

Hamilton Beach Pro Smart Waffle Maker - the perfect partner for waffle lovers. This waffle maker is all about making your mornings easy and delicious.Our high performance non-stick plates make sure your waffles come out light, fluffy, and perfectly golden.No more worrying about burnt waffles or tough cleaning. You're in control with 7 browning levels, so you can make your waffles as soft or crispy as you like.Discover endless waffle options with 5 different programs -choose from Belgian, classic, chocolate, buttermilk waffles, and even create your own waffle style.The double heating element cooks your waffles evenly, inside and out.Non-Stick Plates - Extra deep non-stick plates for light fluffy waffles - no burning & easy to cleanEven Heat Distribution - Double heating element plates above & below provide even heat distributionWaffle Texture - Select your desired texture: Interior soft, outside crispy or crispy baked all-throughLCD Digital Display - Easy to read and use digital panel.
7 Browning LevelsDeep Non-Stick PlatesOverflow Protection

