Marketplace.
image 1 of Russell Hobbs Textures 2 Slot Toaster - Grey
image 1 of Russell Hobbs Textures 2 Slot Toaster - Greyimage 2 of Russell Hobbs Textures 2 Slot Toaster - Greyimage 3 of Russell Hobbs Textures 2 Slot Toaster - Greyimage 4 of Russell Hobbs Textures 2 Slot Toaster - Greyimage 5 of Russell Hobbs Textures 2 Slot Toaster - Grey

Russell Hobbs Textures 2 Slot Toaster - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£24.99

£24.99/each

Russell Hobbs Textures 2 Slot Toaster - Grey
If you're on a budget or simply want the best value toaster you can find, the Russell Hobbs Textures Toaster is the ideal choice for you. It combines quality with a unique style that would be hard to match anywhere else.Just like a Premium Toaster.As well as boasting a range of clever functions, the White Textures Toaster looks good too. It has a two-tone finish with polished accents giving it a modern appearance that will look great in both traditional and contemporary kitchens, without a hefty price tag.The Honeycomb 2 Slice Toaster combines a Honeycomb-Inspired Design with a premium white plastic, to bring you this on-trend toaster. With a High Lift Feature for safe and easy toast removal, and a Bun Warmer perfect for morning pastries - making breakfast has never been easier.Product Features- 2 Slice Plastic Textured Toaster- Extra wide slots -“ Ideal for toasting thicker bread types- Stainless Steel Accents- Variable Browning Dial
Frozen, Cancel and Reheat FunctionsRemovable Crumb TrayVariable Browning Function

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here