Russell Hobbs Textures 2 Slot Toaster - Grey

If you're on a budget or simply want the best value toaster you can find, the Russell Hobbs Textures Toaster is the ideal choice for you. It combines quality with a unique style that would be hard to match anywhere else.

Just like a Premium Toaster.

As well as boasting a range of clever functions, the White Textures Toaster looks good too. It has a two-tone finish with polished accents giving it a modern appearance that will look great in both traditional and contemporary kitchens, without a hefty price tag.

The Honeycomb 2 Slice Toaster combines a Honeycomb-Inspired Design with a premium white plastic, to bring you this on-trend toaster. With a High Lift Feature for safe and easy toast removal, and a Bun Warmer perfect for morning pastries - making breakfast has never been easier.

Product Features

- 2 Slice Plastic Textured Toaster

- Extra wide slots -“ Ideal for toasting thicker bread types

- Stainless Steel Accents

- Variable Browning Dial