120 x 85g Whiskas Kitten Poultry Feasts Mixed Wet Cat Food Pouches in Jelly

Mars Pet Care

• Each delicious wet cat food recipe is made with 100% high quality Ingredients and is formulated to provide 100% of your kitten's daily needs. • Cat food pouches with essential vitamins, Taurine to promote strong natural defences, and calcium to help build strong bones and teeth. • Kitten food with smaller pieces designed for smaller mouths, and with high quality Protein to ease digestion. • Kitten food suitable from 2 months to 12 months of age. • We are committed to reducing our environmental impact. • 85% of our factories in Europe use renewable electricity and we are working to move to 100% by 2025. Whiskas Kitten Poultry Feasts wet cat food pouches in jelly are specially prepared to preserve the natural goodness and deliciousness of high quality Ingredients and will see your kitten rush to the bowl faster than ever before! Each kitten food pouch is lovingly crafted to contain everything your little friend needs to grow up happy and healthy. Cat lovers know that purring is the best sound you can hear. This delicious wet cat food recipe makes millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, cat food pouches are nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.

Pack size: 10.2g

Ingredients

With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives (37%, including 4% Chicken in the Chunk*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, *Chunk typically 43% of product With Duck Meat and Animal Derivatives (37%, including 4% Duck in the Chunk*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, *Chunk typically 43% of product With Poultry Meat and Animal Derivatives (37%, including 4% Poultry in the Chunk*), *Chunk typically 43% of product With Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives (37%, including 4% Turkey in the Chunk*), *Chunk typically 43% of product

Allergy Information