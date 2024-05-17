150 x 50g Sheba Fresh & Fine Adult Wet Cat Food Pouches Mixed Poultry in Gravy

Mars Pet Care

• Keep your feline friend interested time after time with delicately sliced pieces, served in a silky Sheba cat food in gravy. • Always an ideal serving for a fresh taste every mealtime. • High quality adult SHEBA cat food in gravy providing complete nutrition for your feline companion. • All Sheba wet cat food recipes have been developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians of WALTHAM CENTRE FOR PET NUTRITION to guarantee 100% complete and balanced nutrition • Our Sheba cat food pouches have a 100% Recyclable outer wrap, helping preserve our environment • Sheba chicken and turkey cat food uses high quality, natural Ingredients to help give your cat a healthy and delicious meal With the SHEBA Fresh & Fine cat food range it's easy to give your cat the tastes they love with a fine combination of delicate pieces providing complete nutrition for your feline companion. Made from select Ingredients with no artificial colours or preservatives, a wonderful way to bring you and your feline friend closer at mealtimes. Available in 50g cat food pouches. Suitable for all cats over 12 months adult and senior At SHEBA we understand your feline friends desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. SHEBA has designed a collection of superior cat food pouches, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. So when cats want SHEBA cat, were powerless to resist.

Pack size: 7.5g

Ingredients

With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Chicken 4% in the Chunk*), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *Chunks 46% of product With Poultry Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Poultry 4% in the Chunk*), *Chunks 46% product With Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Turkey 4% in the Chunk*), *Chunks 46% of product

Allergy Information