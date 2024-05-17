12 x 400g Crave Adult Complete Wet Dog Food Can Mixed in Pate

Mars Pet Care

• This multipack includes three delicious high quality wet dog food recipes in with Chicken & Turkey, Lamb & Beef and Salmon & Turkey. • CRAVE complete dog food is crafted with 100% natural animal Protein to help support strong and healthy muscles. • CRAVE dog food pate is made without grains and has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. • Nutritionally complete and balanced selection of wet dog food for adult (1+ years) dogs. • Available in a multipack of 6 x 400g canned dog food which are 100% recyclable. CRAVE Adult Wet Dog Food pt multipack is inspired by a dog's natural diet. These high Protein , grain free and delicious recipes are made with 100% natural animal Protein and are designed to help support strong and healthy muscles for your dog. Dogs want the taste and nutrition of a diet thats rich in animal Protein s and the reason is simple. Protein -rich diets and treats provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the Energy needed to play. CRAVE dog food recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein , the flavour dogs love and without grains.

Pack size: 9.6g

Ingredients

With Chicken and Turkey Chicken 27.6% (Liver, Carcass, Necks), Pork (19%) (Lung, Hearts), Turkey 18.4% (Deboned Ground Turkey, Frames, Necks), Dried Beet Pulp, Minerals With Lamb and Beef Beef 28% (Lung, Udder), Pork 22.5% (Spleen, Heart, Liver), Lamb Tripe 14.5%, Minerals, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein With Salmon and Turkey Chicken 23% (Liver, Frames, Necks), Turkey 17% (Deboned Ground Turkey, Frames, Necks), Pork Lung 17%, Salmon 8%, Pea Protein

