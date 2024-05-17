Marketplace.
image 1 of 96 x 100g Cesar Luxury Senior 10+ Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Selection in Jelly
image 1 of 96 x 100g Cesar Luxury Senior 10+ Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Selection in Jellyimage 2 of 96 x 100g Cesar Luxury Senior 10+ Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Selection in Jellyimage 3 of 96 x 100g Cesar Luxury Senior 10+ Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Selection in Jellyimage 4 of 96 x 100g Cesar Luxury Senior 10+ Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Selection in Jellyimage 5 of 96 x 100g Cesar Luxury Senior 10+ Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Selection in Jelly

96 x 100g Cesar Luxury Senior 10+ Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Selection in Jelly

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£49.99

£49.99/each

Mars Pet Care
• 100% complete & balanced nutrition in 12 tasty senior wet dog food meals, crafted for the needs of older dogs:• Chicken & Rice; Beef & Rice; Lamb & Rice; Turkey & Rice• Cesar Senior selection dog food in Jelly is made with carefully sourced, quality and natural Ingredients• Cesar dog food with no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours• Gently cooked to lock in freshness and taste in our complete dog food.• Perfect for those picky eaters.• Convenient wet dog food portions, easy to serve Share the Joy of great foodwith Cesar Senior Pouch with Chicken & Rice dog food in jelly. Easy to serve and perfect small dog food, this is a 100% complete wet dog food meal containing specially crafted nutrition for your senior dog, gentle on the stomach for easy digestion, and carefully prepared with healthy, natural Ingredients.At Cesar, we think those everyday moments of joy between you & your bestie are what makes a difference. We believe that good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.Our food is made with natural Ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals.
Pack size: 9.6g

Ingredients

With Beef and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, Natural* 92%, including Beef 4%, Liver 4%), Cereals (including Rice 1%, equivalent to Cooked Rice 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, With Chicken and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, Natural* 92%, including Chicken 4%, Liver 4%), With Lamb and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, Natural* 92%, including Lamb 4%, Liver 4%), With Turkey and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, Natural* 92%, including Turkey 4%, Liver 4%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here