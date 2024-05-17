96 x 100g Cesar Luxury Senior 10+ Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Selection in Jelly

Mars Pet Care

• 100% complete & balanced nutrition in 12 tasty senior wet dog food meals, crafted for the needs of older dogs: • Chicken & Rice; Beef & Rice; Lamb & Rice; Turkey & Rice • Cesar Senior selection dog food in Jelly is made with carefully sourced, quality and natural Ingredients • Cesar dog food with no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours • Gently cooked to lock in freshness and taste in our complete dog food. • Perfect for those picky eaters. • Convenient wet dog food portions, easy to serve Share the Joy of great food with Cesar Senior Pouch with Chicken & Rice dog food in jelly. Easy to serve and perfect small dog food, this is a 100% complete wet dog food meal containing specially crafted nutrition for your senior dog, gentle on the stomach for easy digestion, and carefully prepared with healthy, natural Ingredients. At Cesar, we think those everyday moments of joy between you & your bestie are what makes a difference. We believe that good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this. Our food is made with natural Ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals.

Pack size: 9.6g

Ingredients

With Beef and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, Natural* 92%, including Beef 4%, Liver 4%), Cereals (including Rice 1%, equivalent to Cooked Rice 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, With Chicken and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, Natural* 92%, including Chicken 4%, Liver 4%), With Lamb and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, Natural* 92%, including Lamb 4%, Liver 4%), With Turkey and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, Natural* 92%, including Turkey 4%, Liver 4%)

