120 x 85g Whiskas 1+ Mixed Menu Mixed Adult Wet Cat Food Pouches in Jelly

• Each delicious wet cat food recipe is made with 100% high quality Ingredients and is formulated to provide 100% of your 1+ cat's daily needs. • Cat food pouches with high quality Protein to support strong muscles. • Adult cat food formulated with Vitamin C to help support natural defences. • Cat food containing zinc, essential for a healthy skin & coat. • We are committed to reducing our environmental impact. • Fish in our wet cat food recipes is sustainably sourced. Whiskas 1+ Mixed Menu adult cat food pouches in jelly are specially prepared to preserve the natural goodness and deliciousness of high quality Ingredients and will see your cat rush to the bowl faster than ever before! Made with sustainably sourced Ingredients, these cat food pouches contain everything your cat needs to keep them happy and healthy. Cat lovers know that purring is the best sound you can hear. This delicious wet cat food recipe makes millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, cat food pouches are nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.

Pack size: 10.2g

Ingredients

With Beef Meat and Animal Derivatives (35%, including 4% Beef in the Chunk*), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Chunk typically 40% of product With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives (35%, including 4% Chicken in the Chunk*), *Chunk typically 40% of product With Salmon Meat and Animal Derivatives (33%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Salmon in the Chunk*), Various Sugars#, *Chunk typically 40% of product With Tuna Meat and Animal Derivatives (33%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Tuna in the Chunk*), *Chunk typically 40% of product

Allergy Information