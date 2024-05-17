120 x 100g Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Variety in Gravy

Mars Pet Care

• 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food for adult dogs • Wet dog food pouches in easy-to-open pouches, perfect for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry dog food • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defences • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre • This wet dog food in jelly contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre Pedigree dog food pouches have all the essential nutrients to support optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defences and healthy bones. 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree wet dog food is not only nutritious but also makes for highly enjoyable everyday dog pouch meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm. In its easy-to-open Pouch format, this wet food for dogs is perfect for a fresh healthy meal you can serve in one go. 40 x 100g Pedigree wet dog food pouches in gravy with chicken & vegetables, beef & vegetables, turkey & carrots and beef & lamb for adult dogs with no artificial colorants, flavours or preservatives. Wet dog food pouches in easy-to-open pouches, perfect for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry dog food Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defences Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre This wet dog food in gravy contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.

Pack size: 12g

Ingredients

Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including Chicken 14% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Vegetables (including Dried Carrot and Pea Mix 0.8%, equivalent to Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.8%), Minerals, **Chunk typically 42% of the product Beef and Liver Mix Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including a Mix of Beef 6% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), **Chunk typically 42% of the product Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including Turkey 14% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.6%, equivalent to Carrots 4%), ^Of which 94% Natural, **Chunk typically 42% of the product Beef and Lamb Mix Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including a Mix of Beef 7% and Lamb 7% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), **Chunk typically 42% of the product

