120 x 85g Whiskas 1+ Chef's Choice Mix Mixed Adult Wet Cat Food Pouches in Gravy

• Wet cat food with delicious flavour sensations combining Protein s and vegetables in a delightful mix guaranteed to make your cat purr. • Cat food pouches with everything your cat needs to help keep them healthy, including B vitamins and balanced minerals. • Adult cat food containing four sensational recipes: Beef & Poultry with garden vegetables, Salmon & carrots, Chicken & Whitefish, Whitefish & garden vegetables. • Cat food that provides 100% of your cat's daily needs. • We are committed to reducing our environmental impact. • Fish in our wet cat food recipes is sustainably sourced. Whiskas 1+ Tasty Mix Chef's Choice adult cat food pouches in gravy are specially prepared to preserve the natural goodness and deliciousness of high quality Ingredients and will see your cat rush to the bowl faster than ever before! Made with sustainably sourced Ingredients , these cat food pouches contain everything your cat needs to keep them happy and healthy. Cat lovers know that purring is the best sound you can hear. This delicious wet cat food recipe makes millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, cat food pouches are nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.

Pack size: 10.2g

Ingredients

With Beef, Poultry and Vegetables Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, including 4% Beef and 4% Poultry in the Chunk*), Cereals, Vegetables (including Dried Peas and Carrots Mix 1%, equivalent to Peas and Carrots Mix 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *Chunk typically 40% of product With Salmon and Carrots Meat and Animal Derivatives (32%), , Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Salmon in the Chunk*), Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.6%, equivalent to Carrots 4%), *Chunk typically 40% of product With Chicken and Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, including 4% Chicken and 4% Turkey in the Chunk*), Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Chunk typically 40% of product With Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives (35%, including 4% Turkey in the Chunk*), *Chunk typically 40% of product With Chicken and Cod Meat and Animal Derivatives (32%, including 4% Chicken in the Chunk*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Cod in the Chunk*), *Chunk typically 40% of product

Allergy Information