96 x 100g Cesar Deliciously Fresh Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed in Jelly

Mars Pet Care

• 100% complete & balanced nutrition in tasty wet dog food pouches in jelly, including:chicken & carrots; beef & vegetables • Dog food pouches made with carefully sourced, quality, natural Ingredients • Adult dog food with no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours • Gently cooked to lock in freshness and taste in our complete dog food. • Perfect for those picky eaters. • Convenient wet dog food portions, easy to serve Share the Joy of great food with Cesar Pouch Selection dog food in jelly. Easy to serve and perfect small dog food, these deliciously healthy and fresh meals are lovingly crafted with carefully sourced natural Ingredients to provide your dog with the 100% complete dog food nutrition they need to stay happy and healthy. At Cesar, we think those everyday moments of joy between you & your bestie are what makes a difference. We believe that good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this. Our food is made with natural Ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals.

Pack size: 9.6g

Ingredients

With Chicken and Carrots Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*, including Chicken 4%), Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.5%, equivalent to Carrots 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients With Beef and Vegetables Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*, including Beef 4%), Vegetables (including Dried Peas and Carrot Mix 0.8%, equivalent to Peas and Carrot Mix 4%)

Allergy Information