120 x 100g Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Farmers Selection in Gravy

Mars Pet Care

• Our adult dog food products are complete and balanced. • Digestion - Pedigree Pouch healthy wet dog food contains natural fibre s helping to keep your dog's insides healthy so they always feels their best. • Natural Defences - Every dog deserves extra defence. • Our complete succulent dog food recipes contain Vitamin E and selected minerals known to help support your dog's natural defences. • Natural Ingredients - Pedigree dog food pouches contain 100% natural Ingredients with added vitamins and minerals. Developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians from Waltham Petcare Science Institute, our dog food in gravy has been expertly designed. Pedigree Pouches 40 pack of dog food in gravy are delicious complete and balanced recipes made with natural Ingredients, providing healthy nutrition for all your dogs need. Perfect for a fresh meal on its own, or to be served as a tasty wet dog food topper on dry food. At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life.

Pack size: 12g

Ingredients

Beef and Lamb Mix Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including A Mix of Beef 7% and Lamb 7% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.6%, equivalent to Carrots 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.8%), Minerals, **Chunk typically 42% of the product Lamb and Liver Mix Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including A Mix of Lamb 6% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), **Chunk typically 42% of the product Beef and Liver Mix Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including A Mix of Beef 6% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), Vegetables (including Dried Carrot and Pea Mix 0.8%, equivalent to Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.8%), **Chunk typically 42% of the product Duck Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including Duck 14% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), ^OF which 94% Natural, **Chunk typically 42% of the product

Allergy Information