Marketplace.
image 1 of 120 x 100g Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Farmers Selection in Gravy
image 1 of 120 x 100g Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Farmers Selection in Gravyimage 2 of 120 x 100g Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Farmers Selection in Gravyimage 3 of 120 x 100g Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Farmers Selection in Gravyimage 4 of 120 x 100g Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Farmers Selection in Gravyimage 5 of 120 x 100g Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Farmers Selection in Gravy

120 x 100g Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Farmers Selection in Gravy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£43.99

£43.99/each

Mars Pet Care
• Our adult dog food products are complete and balanced.• Digestion - Pedigree Pouch healthy wet dog food contains natural fibre s helping to keep your dog's insides healthy so they always feels their best.• Natural Defences - Every dog deserves extra defence.• Our complete succulent dog food recipes contain Vitamin E and selected minerals known to help support your dog's natural defences.• Natural Ingredients - Pedigree dog food pouches contain 100% natural Ingredients with added vitamins and minerals.Developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians from Waltham Petcare Science Institute, our dog food in gravy has been expertly designed. Pedigree Pouches 40 pack of dog food in gravy are delicious complete and balanced recipes made with natural Ingredients, providing healthy nutrition for all your dogs need. Perfect for a fresh meal on its own, or to be served as a tasty wet dog food topper on dry food.At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life.
Pack size: 12g

Ingredients

Beef and Lamb Mix Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including A Mix of Beef 7% and Lamb 7% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.6%, equivalent to Carrots 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.8%), Minerals, **Chunk typically 42% of the product Lamb and Liver Mix Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including A Mix of Lamb 6% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), **Chunk typically 42% of the product Beef and Liver Mix Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including A Mix of Beef 6% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), Vegetables (including Dried Carrot and Pea Mix 0.8%, equivalent to Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.8%), **Chunk typically 42% of the product Duck Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including Duck 14% and Pork Liver 9.6% in the Chunk**), ^OF which 94% Natural, **Chunk typically 42% of the product

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here