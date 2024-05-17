96 x 100g Cesar Luxury Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed Favourites In Sauce

Mars Pet Care

• 100% complete & balanced nutrition in tasty wet dog food pouches in sauce, including: beef & carrots; chicken & vegetables; lamb & peas; turkey & carrots • Dog food pouches made with carefully sourced, quality, natural Ingredients • Adult dog food with no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours • Gently cooked to lock in freshness and taste in our complete dog food. • Perfect for those picky eaters wet dog food portions, easy to serve Share the Joy of great food with Cesar Pouch Selection dog food in sauce. Easy to serve and perfect small dog food, these deliciously healthy and fresh meals are lovingly crafted with carefully sourced natural Ingredients to provide your dog with the 100% complete nutrition they need to stay happy and healthy. At Cesar, we think those everyday moments of joy between you & your bestie are what makes a difference. We believe that good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this. Our food is made with natural Ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals.

Pack size: 9.6g

Ingredients

With Beef & Carrots Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Beef), Cereals, Vegetables (including 0.5% Dried Carrots, equivalent to 4% Carrots), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, With Chicken & Vegetables Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Chicken), Vegetables (including 0.8% Dried Carrot and Pea Mix, equivalent to 4% Carrot and Pea Mix), With Lamb & Peas Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Turkey), With Turkey & Carrots Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Lamb), Vegetables (including 1.2% Dried Peas, equivalent to 4% Peas)

Allergy Information