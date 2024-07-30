image 1 of 120 x 85g Sheba Natures Collection Adult Cat Food Pouches Mixed Poultry in Jelly
- Cat food in divine melting jelly made with natural* and high quality Ingredients.- High quality SHEBA wet cat food. 100% complete and balanced everyday meal for your feline companion- Grain free cat food recipes with no added artificial colourants or preservatives.- Adult cat food with a delicious variety of turkey, chicken, poultry and duck in jelly.- Wet cat food pouches served in a convenient pouch; squeeze for the ultimate clean and elegant serve.
Masterfully prepared wet cat food meals made with high quality natural Ingredients, vitamins and minerals. These grain-free recipes will delight your cat with the best nature has to offer. Available in 85g convenient cat food pouches.
At SHEBA we have been preparing high quality, delicious cat food and treats with no nasties for over 40 years. These flavourful luxurious cat food favourites with an extended variety of formats, tastes and textures will appeal to your cat's senses everyday.
Ingredients

With Chicken and Flaxseed Oil Garnished with Tomato Meat and Animal Derivatives* (94% Natural; including Chicken 4% in the Chunk**), Vegetables* (including Dried Tomatoes 0.7%, equivalent to Tomatoes 9.1%), Minerals, Yeast*, Oils and Fats* (including Flaxseed Oil 0.2%), Various Sugars, *Natural, **Chunks 43% of product, With Turkey Garnished with Carrots and Peas Meat and Animal Derivatives* (94% Natural; including Turkey 4% in the Chunk**), Vegetables* (including Dried Carrots and Peas Mix 1%, equivalent to Carrots and Peas Mix 5.6%), **Chunks 43% of product With Duck Garnished with Pumpkin and Parsnip Meat and Animal Derivatives* (94% Natural; including Duck 4% in the Chunk**), Vegetables* (including Dried Pumpkin and Parsnip Mix 1%, equivalent to Pumpkin and Parsnip Mix 5.7%), **Chunks 43% of product With Poultry Garnished with Carrots Meat and Animal Derivatives* (94% Natural; including Poultry 4% in the Chunk**), Vegetables* (including Dried Carrots 0.6%, equivalent to Carrots 4.5%), **Chunks 43% of product

Net Contents

40 x 85g ℮

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives* (94% Natural; including Poultry 4% in the Chunk**), Vegetables* (including Dried Carrots 0.6%, equivalent to Carrots 4.5%), Minerals, Yeast*, Various Sugars, *Natural, **Chunks 43% of product

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical Values Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.8
Fat content:4.8
Inorganic matter:1.6
Crude fibre:0.20
Moisture:83.0
Vitamin D₃:213 IU
Taurine:572 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.3 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.34 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):17.0 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.4 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.0 mg
Cassia gum:1388 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-
Technological additives:-

