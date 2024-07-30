120 x 85g Sheba Natures Collection Adult Cat Food Pouches Mixed Poultry in Jelly
Sold and sent by Trojan EcommerceFind out more about Marketplace
Masterfully prepared wet cat food meals made with high quality natural Ingredients, vitamins and minerals. These grain-free recipes will delight your cat with the best nature has to offer. Available in 85g convenient cat food pouches.
At SHEBA we have been preparing high quality, delicious cat food and treats with no nasties for over 40 years. These flavourful luxurious cat food favourites with an extended variety of formats, tastes and textures will appeal to your cat's senses everyday.
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Net Contents
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.8
|Fat content:
|4.8
|Inorganic matter:
|1.6
|Crude fibre:
|0.20
|Moisture:
|83.0
|Vitamin D₃:
|213 IU
|Taurine:
|572 mg
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.34 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|17.0 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|16.0 mg
|Cassia gum:
|1388 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.8
|Fat content:
|4.8
|Inorganic matter:
|1.6
|Crude fibre:
|0.20
|Moisture:
|83.0
|Vitamin D₃:
|213 IU
|Taurine:
|572 mg
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.34 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|17.0 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|16.0 mg
|Cassia gum:
|1388 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.8
|Fat content:
|4.8
|Inorganic matter:
|1.6
|Crude fibre:
|0.20
|Moisture:
|83.0
|Vitamin D₃:
|213 IU
|Taurine:
|572 mg
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.34 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|17.0 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|16.0 mg
|Cassia gum:
|1388 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.8
|Fat content:
|4.8
|Inorganic matter:
|1.6
|Crude fibre:
|0.20
|Moisture:
|83.0
|Vitamin D₃:
|213 IU
|Taurine:
|572 mg
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.34 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|17.0 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|16.0 mg
|Cassia gum:
|1388 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
|Analytical Constituents & Levels
|Protein
|Analytical Constituents Type Of Feed
|Complete Feed
|Food/Drink Type
|Wet
|Feeding Guide
|24h Daily Feeding Recommendation Visit Mars Pet website for further information.
|Dietary Requirement
|General Nutrition
|Type Of Pet
|Cat
|Primary Flavour
|Poultry
|Lifestage
|Adult
Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review