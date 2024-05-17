54 Pedigree Puppy Denta Tubo Dental Puppy Dog Treats Puppy Chews Dental Sticks

Mars Pet Care

• Pedigree DentaTubos puppy chews have a unique shape and texture specially designed to be kind to a puppy's developing teeth & gums because chewing on anything too hard could damage their teeth. • Tasty Tubos dental chew for puppies are dog treats that are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours. • Tasty Pedigree Puppy DentaTubos dental treats are rich in calcium for healthy growth and development especially teeth and bones. • Pedigree dental sticks for puppies have been developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at • The Waltham Centre.Specially designed for a dog's first teeth, Pedigree puppy dental chew sticks help to start a good chewing habit early and promote oral health. Puppies love to chew, but its important for them not to chew anything too hard, that could damage their teeth. Pedigree Puppy DentaTubos dental chew sticks have a unique shape and texture specially designed to be kind to developing teeth and gums. These dog chews are calcium rich for healthy growth and development and they taste great, much better than a chair leg or your new shoes! Tubos Puppy dog treats are also low in fat, with no added sugar and are free from artificial colours and flavours. Treat your dog with Pedigree Puppy DentaTubos dental chews for dogs to help start a good chewing habit early. Then when their adult teeth come through, switch to Pedigree Daily DentaStix or Twice Weekly DentaFlex dental treats for dogs, as part of an effective and enjoyable oral care routine. At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.

Pack size: 2g

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Vegetables, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Chicken Liver Powder 2.3% equivalent to Chicken 4%)

Allergy Information