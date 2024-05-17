120 x 100g Cesar Sauce Selection Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed in Jelly

Mars Pet Care

• 100% complete wet dog food made with quality, natural Ingredients. • Dog food trays that come with superfoods and prebiotics. • Adult dog food with no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours. • Senior dog food locked in freshness.Grain free dog food packaged in recyclable materials. CESAR Selection grain-free dog food in 40x100g pouches with the following flavours: Beef & Rice, Chicken & Rice, Lamb & Rice and Turkey & Rice. At CESAR, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really makes a difference in life. We believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.

Pack size: 12g

Ingredients

With Beef and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Beef 4%, Liver 4%), Cereals (including Rice 1%, equivalent to Cooked Rice 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, With Chicken and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Chicken 4%, Liver 4%), *Natural Ingredients With Lamb and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Lamb 4%, Liver 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, With Turkey and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Turkey 4%, Liver 4%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

40 x 100g ℮