120 x 100g Cesar Sauce Selection Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed in Jelly

£59.99

£1.50/each

Mars Pet Care
• 100% complete wet dog food made with quality, natural Ingredients.• Dog food trays that come with superfoods and prebiotics.• Adult dog food with no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours.• Senior dog food locked in freshness.Grain free dog food packaged in recyclable materials.CESAR Selection grain-free dog food in 40x100g pouches with the following flavours: Beef & Rice, Chicken & Rice, Lamb & Rice and Turkey & Rice.At CESAR, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really makes a difference in life. We believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.
Pack size: 12g

Ingredients

With Beef and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Beef 4%, Liver 4%), Cereals (including Rice 1%, equivalent to Cooked Rice 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, With Chicken and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Chicken 4%, Liver 4%), *Natural Ingredients With Lamb and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Lamb 4%, Liver 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, With Turkey and Rice Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Turkey 4%, Liver 4%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

40 x 100g ℮

Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Turkey 4%, Liver 4%), Cereals (including Rice 1%, equivalent to Cooked Rice 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural Ingredients

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:8.0
Fat content:5.5
Inorganic matter:2.0
Crude fibre:0.30
Moisture:83.0
Vitamin D₃:260 IU
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):2.7 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.30 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):3.8 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):2.3 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):19.5 mg
Cassia gum:1900 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-
Technological additives:-

