120 x 85g Sheba Sauce Collection Adult Wet Cat Food Pouches Mixed Fish in Gravy

• Cat food in succulent gravy made with natural* and high quality Ingredients. • High quality SHEBA wet cat food. 100% complete and balanced everyday meal for your feline companion • Cat food trays with no added artificial colourants or preservatives. • Adult cat food with a delicious variety of cod, salmon, tuna and whitefish with extra sauce. Wet cat food pouches served in a convenient pouch; squeeze for the ultimate clean and elegant serve. Wet cat food with a generous serving of mouth-watering extra sauce. A brilliant weekday alternative that your cat will love. Available in 85g convenient cat food pouches. At SHEBA we have been preparing high quality, delicious cat food and treats with no nasties for over 40 years. These flavourful luxurious cat food favourites with an extended variety of formats, tastes and textures will appeal to your cat's senses everyday.

Ingredients

With Salmon Meat and Animal Derivatives* (95% Natural), Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Salmon 4% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *Natural, **Chunks 40% of product, With Whitefish Meat and Animal Derivatives* (95% Natural), , Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Whitefish 4% in the Chunk**), With Tuna Meat and Animal Derivatives* (95% Natural), Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Tuna 4% in the Chunk**), **Chunks 40% of product, With Cod Meat and Animal Derivatives* (95% Natural), , Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Cod 4% in the Chunk**)

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

40 x 85g ℮