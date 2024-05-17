Marketplace.
image 1 of 7 x 76g Crave Natural Grain Free Protein Bars Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chews
image 1 of 7 x 76g Crave Natural Grain Free Protein Bars Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chewsimage 2 of 7 x 76g Crave Natural Grain Free Protein Bars Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chewsimage 3 of 7 x 76g Crave Natural Grain Free Protein Bars Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chewsimage 4 of 7 x 76g Crave Natural Grain Free Protein Bars Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chewsimage 5 of 7 x 76g Crave Natural Grain Free Protein Bars Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chews

7 x 76g Crave Natural Grain Free Protein Bars Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chews

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£13.29

£13.29/each

Mars Pet Care
• CRAVE dog treat Chicken Protein Bar is made with 100% natural chicken.• CRAVE Chicken Protein Bars are made with no artificial colours or flavours.• CRAVE Chicken Protein Bars come in a fresh resealable pack to help keep your dog chews fresh.Premium dog treats that every canine is bound to love.CRAVE Chicken Protein Bars are dog treats made with high quality Ingredients, including 100% natural chicken, providing a delicious source of dog Protein for your pet. Made with no added artificial colours or flavours, your dog will instinctively love.At CRAVE, we understand that dogs want the taste and nutrition of a diet thats rich in animal Protein s and the reason is simple. Protein -rich diets and treats provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the right amount of Energy to play. CRAVE recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein .
Pack size: 0.5g

Ingredients

Natural Dried Chicken Liver (17.73% equivalent to Chicken Liver 79.4%), Potato Starch, Pea, Glycerol, Pea Starch, Tapioca Starch, Minerals, Sucrose, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here