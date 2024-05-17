image 1 of 48 x 100g Cesar Natural Goodness Grain Free Adult Dog Food Trays Mixed Gravy
image 1 of 48 x 100g Cesar Natural Goodness Grain Free Adult Dog Food Trays Mixed Gravyimage 2 of 48 x 100g Cesar Natural Goodness Grain Free Adult Dog Food Trays Mixed Gravyimage 3 of 48 x 100g Cesar Natural Goodness Grain Free Adult Dog Food Trays Mixed Gravyimage 4 of 48 x 100g Cesar Natural Goodness Grain Free Adult Dog Food Trays Mixed Gravyimage 5 of 48 x 100g Cesar Natural Goodness Grain Free Adult Dog Food Trays Mixed Gravy

48 x 100g Cesar Natural Goodness Grain Free Adult Dog Food Trays Mixed Gravy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Mars Pet Care
• 100% complete wet dog food.Dog food trays that come with superfoods and prebiotics.• Adult dog food with poultry, garnished with potatoes, cranberries and linseed oil.• Dog food with turkey, garnished with peas, spinach and red pepper.• Grain free dog food with beef, garnished with green beans, carrots and blueberries.• Grain free dog food with salmon, garnished with courgettes, spinach and fish oil.CESAR NATURAL GOODNESS grain-free dog food with superfoods in terrine that come in a variety of flavours.At CESAR, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really makes a difference in life. We believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.
Pack size: 4.8g

Ingredients

With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*; including Chicken 4% and Pork Liver 4%), Vegetables* (including Carrots 2%, Courgette 2%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Chicory Extract 0.14%), Oils and Fats* (Linseed Oil 0.14%), Parsley* (0.05%), Fruit* (Blueberry Powder 0.01%), *Natural ingredients With Salmon Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Salmon 4%), Green Beans 2% and Dried Spinach 0.05%, equivalent to Spinach 0.5%), Oils and Fats* (Fish Oil 0.14%), Dill*, *Natural ingredients With Beef Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*; including Beef 4%), Vegetables* (including Peas 2%, Red Pepper 2% and Dried Spinach 0.05%, Parsley*, *Natural ingredients With Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*; including Turkey 4%), Vegetables* (including Potatoes 2%, Green Beans 2%), Fruit* (Cranberry Powder 0.01%), *Natural ingredients

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

24 x 100g ℮

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*; including Turkey 4%), Vegetables* (including Potatoes 2%, Green Beans 2%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Chicory Extract 0.14%), Oils and Fats* (Linseed Oil 0.14%), Parsley*, Fruit* (Cranberry Powder 0.01%), *Natural ingredients

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Storage

Best before date/batch number: see individual pack. Factory Identification Number: DK-06-3-pf-002.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:8.1
Fat content:5.0
Inorganic matter:1.6
Crude fibre:1.0
Moisture:84.1
Vitamin D₃:200 IU
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):0.50 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.30 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):12.0 mg
Manganese (Manganese (II) oxide):1.0 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here