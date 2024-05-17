48 x 100g Cesar Natural Goodness Grain Free Adult Dog Food Trays Mixed Gravy

Mars Pet Care

• 100% complete wet dog food.Dog food trays that come with superfoods and prebiotics. • Adult dog food with poultry, garnished with potatoes, cranberries and linseed oil. • Dog food with turkey, garnished with peas, spinach and red pepper. • Grain free dog food with beef, garnished with green beans, carrots and blueberries. • Grain free dog food with salmon, garnished with courgettes, spinach and fish oil. CESAR NATURAL GOODNESS grain-free dog food with superfoods in terrine that come in a variety of flavours. At CESAR, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really makes a difference in life. We believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.

Pack size: 4.8g

Ingredients

With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*; including Chicken 4% and Pork Liver 4%), Vegetables* (including Carrots 2%, Courgette 2%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Chicory Extract 0.14%), Oils and Fats* (Linseed Oil 0.14%), Parsley* (0.05%), Fruit* (Blueberry Powder 0.01%), *Natural ingredients With Salmon Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Salmon 4%), Green Beans 2% and Dried Spinach 0.05%, equivalent to Spinach 0.5%), Oils and Fats* (Fish Oil 0.14%), Dill*, *Natural ingredients With Beef Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*; including Beef 4%), Vegetables* (including Peas 2%, Red Pepper 2% and Dried Spinach 0.05%, Parsley*, *Natural ingredients With Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*; including Turkey 4%), Vegetables* (including Potatoes 2%, Green Beans 2%), Fruit* (Cranberry Powder 0.01%), *Natural ingredients

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

24 x 100g ℮