48 x 150g Cesar Country Stew Adult Wet Dog Food Trays Mixed Selection in Gravy

Mars Pet Care

• 100% complete dog food & balanced nutrition wet dog food: Turkey, Beef & Herbs; Poultry, • Vegetables and Parsley; juicy Beef, Pasta, Carrots & Parsley; Lamb, Peas & Herbs • Dog food pouches made with carefully sourced, quality, natural Ingredients • Adult dog food with no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours • Gently cooked to lock in freshness and taste in our complete dog food. • Perfect for those picky eaters. • Wet dog food in fully recyclable packaging Share the Joy of great food with Cesar Classic Country Stew 8 pack dog food. A range of healthy and delicious wet dog food meals, providing 100% complete dog food nutrition for your dog across 4 tasty recipes. Lovingly prepared with carefully sourced, natural Ingredients that your dog will simply adore, it's perfect for those picky eaters. At Cesar, we think those everyday moments of joy between you & your bestie are what makes a difference. We believe that good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this. Our food is made with natural Ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals.

Pack size: 7.2g

Ingredients

With Beef Pasta Carrots and Parsley Meat and Animal Derivatives (43% 92% Natural*; including Beef 4% Liver 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Bakery Products (including Pasta 1.2%, equivalent to Cooked Pasta 4%), Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.6% equivalent to Carrots 4%), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Herbs (Parsley 0.02%), *Natural ingredients With Turkey, Beef and Herbs Meat and Animal Derivatives (43% 92% Natural*; including Turkey 4% Beef 4% Liver 4%), Herbs (Rosemary 0.08% Parsley 0.02%), Vegetables, *Natural ingredients With Poultry, Vegetables and Parsley Meat and Animal Derivatives (43% 92% Natural*; including Chicken Liver 4%), Vegetables (including Dried Carrot and Pea Mix 0.8% equivalent to Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), *Natural ingredients With Lamb and Peas in Herb Sauce Meat and Animal Derivatives (43% 92% Natural*; including Lamb 4% Liver 4%), Vegetables (including Dried Peas 1.2% equivalent to Peas 4%), *Natural ingredients

Allergy Information