15 x 200ml Whiskas Adult Cat Milk Bottles Low Lactose Cat Treat No Preservatives

Mars Pet Care

• Whiskas Cat Milk is low in lactose (less than 0.1%) making it easier for your cat to digest than regular cow's milk • Cat milk and kitten milk with calcium to help support the development of strong bones • This milk for cats is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives • Complementary cat food with calcium and vitamins • Whiskas Cat Milk is suitable for kittens over 6 weeks of age and it contains calcium, known to support a kittens rapid development and help support the growth of healthy teeth and bones Whiskas Cat Milk has been developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition. Waltham is a leading authority on pet care and nutrition. Whiskas Cat Milk for kittens is specially made with reduced lactose so that it is better for cats. Unlike regular milk, this milk for cats has been developed to contain less than 0.1% lactose. Cats and kittens love the delicious taste of Whiskas Cat Milk and because it contains calcium, every lap is full of goodness. Show your cat you care with Cat Milk that is full of goodness and tastes great too. At the Whiskas brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. Thats why we use nutritious Ingredients for cat milk your feline will instinctively love. All Whiskas cat food, cat milk and cat treat recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything they naturally need at each stage of their life, keeping them happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balancedto help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, your cat can enjoy something different each day.

Pack size: 3g

Ingredients

Milk and Milk Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals

Allergy Information