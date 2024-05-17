48 x 150g Cesar Classic Terrine Adult Wet Dog Food Trays Mixed Selection

Mars Pet Care

• 100% complete dog food & balanced nutrition in 8 tasty wet dog food meals, including: tender • Chicken & Turkey; succulent Beef & Liver; tender Poultry; savoury Chicken & Beef • Dog food pouches made with carefully sourced, quality, natural Ingredients • Adult dog food with no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours • Gently cooked to lock in freshness and taste in our complete dog food. • Perfect for those picky eaters.Wet dog food in fully recyclable packaging Share the Joy of great food with Cesar Classic Terrine 8 pack dog food. A range of healthy and delicious wet dog food meals, providing 100% complete dog food nutrition for your dog across 4 tasty recipes. Lovingly prepared with carefully sourced, natural Ingredients that your dog will simply adore, it's perfect for those picky eaters. At Cesar, we think those everyday moments of joy between you & your bestie are what makes a difference. We believe that good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this. Our food is made with natural Ingredients, sustainably sourced & carefully crafted in a wide variety of tasty, 100% complete & balanced meals.

Pack size: 7.2g

Ingredients

With Succulent Beef and Liver Meat and Animal Derivatives (55%, 95% Natural*; including Beef 4% Chicken Liver 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, *Natural ingredients With Chicken and Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives (55%, 95% Natural*; including Chicken Liver 4% Turkey 4%), Herbs, *Natural ingredients With Tender Poultry Meat and Animal Derivatives (55%, 95% Natural*; including Chicken Liver 4%), *Natural ingredients With Savoury Chicken and Beef Meat and Animal Derivatives (55%, 95% Natural*; including Chicken Liver 4%, Beef 4%), *Natural ingredients

Allergy Information