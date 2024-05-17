2 x 350g Dreamies Adult Cat Treats Tubs Tuna Cat Biscuits (700g)

Mars Pet Care

DREAMIES Heavenly Tuna cat treats flavour is available in a convenient resealable bag. Deliciously crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside cat treats. DREAMIES with Heavenly Tuna flavour cat treats contains vitamins and minerals & no artificial flavours. Only 2 kcal in every Dreamies cat treat. Dreamies cat treats are available in 8 deliciously tasty flavours: With Chicken, With Beef, With Duck, With Salmon flavour, With Cheese, With Turkey, With Tuna flavour & with Catnip flavour. DREAMIES cat treats are packed full of things cats love. Share moments with your feline friend with these dual-texture treats with an enticingly crunchy outside and a soft inside. DREAMIES with Heavenly Tuna flavour contains vitamins and minerals, at just 2 calories per treat. So go on, give the bag a shake and watch your cat come running! The Dreamies brand believes life with a cat should be fun-filled. Dreamies cat treats are a great way to spark spontaneous fun, playful moments between you and your cat every day. The irresistible, dreamiest combination of taste and texture means your cats will do anything for the great taste of Dreamies treats! Ingredients: Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals. Nutrition Analytical Constituents (%)Protein 22.0, Fat Content 22.0, Inorganic Matter 9.0, Crude fibre 2.0, Energy 408 kcal/100 g, Additives per kg:, Antioxidants and Colourants, Nutritional additives:, Vitamin A1293 IU, Vitamin B19.9 mg, Vitamin B216.9 mg, Vitamin B64.4 mg, Vitamin D3143 IU, Vitamin E115 mg, Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate)6.8 mg, Iodine (Potassium iodide)1.7 mg, Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate)14.1 mg, Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate)70.5 mg, Sensory additives:, Tuna flavour2.6 mg Feeding instructions: For adult cats, feed up to 20 pieces per day. For kittens, feed up to 6 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

