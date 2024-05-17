Marketplace.
image 1 of 64 x 85g Sheba Select Slices Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Poultry Selection in Gravy
image 1 of 64 x 85g Sheba Select Slices Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Poultry Selection in Gravyimage 2 of 64 x 85g Sheba Select Slices Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Poultry Selection in Gravyimage 3 of 64 x 85g Sheba Select Slices Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Poultry Selection in Gravyimage 4 of 64 x 85g Sheba Select Slices Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Poultry Selection in Gravyimage 5 of 64 x 85g Sheba Select Slices Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Poultry Selection in Gravy

64 x 85g Sheba Select Slices Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Poultry Selection in Gravy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£36.99

£1.16/each

Mars Pet Care
• Cat food in succulent gravy made with natural* and high quality Ingredients.• High quality SHEBA wet cat food. 100% complete and balanced everyday meal for your feline companion• Cat food trays with no added artificial colourants or preservatives.• Adult cat food with a delicious variety of duck & turkey, chicken, duck and poultry in sauce.• Wet cat food pouches served in a convenient pouch; squeeze for the ultimate clean and elegant serve.A medley of carefully selected, tender slices in a delicious gravy. An enticing, go-to wet cat food recipe with textures your cat will adore. Available in 85g convenient cat food pouches.At SHEBA we have been preparing high quality, delicious cat food and treats with no nasties for over 40 years. These flavourful luxurious cat food favourites with an extended variety of formats, tastes and textures will appeal to your cat's senses everyday.
Pack size: 5.4g

Ingredients

With Chicken and Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Chicken 4% and Turkey 4% in the Chunk**), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *95% Natural, **Chunks 48% of product With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Chicken 4% in the Chunk**), **Chunks 48% of product With Poultry Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Poultry 4% in the Chunk**), **Chunks 48% of product With Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Turkey 4% in the Chunk**), **Chunks 48% of product

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

32 x 85g ℮

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Turkey 4% in the Chunk**), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *95% Natural, **Chunks 48% of product

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:8.7
Fat content:5.0
Inorganic matter:2.0
Crude fibre:0.31
Moisture:82.0
Vitamin D₃:200 IU
Taurine:620 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.3 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.34 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.8 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.4 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.2 mg
Additives per kg:-
Flavourings;-
Nutritional additives:-

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here