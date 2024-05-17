64 x 85g Sheba Select Slices Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Poultry Selection in Gravy

Mars Pet Care

• Cat food in succulent gravy made with natural* and high quality Ingredients. • High quality SHEBA wet cat food. 100% complete and balanced everyday meal for your feline companion • Cat food trays with no added artificial colourants or preservatives. • Adult cat food with a delicious variety of duck & turkey, chicken, duck and poultry in sauce. • Wet cat food pouches served in a convenient pouch; squeeze for the ultimate clean and elegant serve. A medley of carefully selected, tender slices in a delicious gravy. An enticing, go-to wet cat food recipe with textures your cat will adore. Available in 85g convenient cat food pouches. At SHEBA we have been preparing high quality, delicious cat food and treats with no nasties for over 40 years. These flavourful luxurious cat food favourites with an extended variety of formats, tastes and textures will appeal to your cat's senses everyday.

Pack size: 5.4g

Ingredients

With Chicken and Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Chicken 4% and Turkey 4% in the Chunk**), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *95% Natural, **Chunks 48% of product With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Chicken 4% in the Chunk**), **Chunks 48% of product With Poultry Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Poultry 4% in the Chunk**), **Chunks 48% of product With Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Turkey 4% in the Chunk**), **Chunks 48% of product

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

32 x 85g ℮