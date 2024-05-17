96 x 37.5g Sheba Perfect Portions Luxury Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Tuna in Gravy

Mars Pet Care

• High quality adult Sheba cat food in gravy providing complete nutrition for your feline companion. • Each cat food tray has 2 individual servings of tender chunks of tuna drizzled in a delicious, rich gravy and sealed to preserve the quality. • Just snap, peel & serve for a hassle free, fresh wet food meal with no left overs. • Quality Sheba cat food in gravy recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives. • Premium cat food developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians of Waltham, a leading authority on pet nutrition. With tuna cat food from the New Sheba Perfect Portions range, it is easy to give your cat the high quality tastes they love. Made with premium Ingredients, tender chunks of tuna and rich, tasty sauces, Sheba cat food in gravy is served in individual cat food trays, meaning a fresh taste every time with no left overs. At Sheba we understand your feline friends desire for premium cat food and well-crafted, tasty meals. Sheba has designed a collection of superior wet cat food, with delicious recipes and rich sauces to make feeding your cat a pleasure every time. So, when cats want Sheba cat food, were powerless to resist.

Pack size: 3.6g

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (40%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (including Tuna 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars

Allergy Information