10 x 50g Crave Natural Grain Free Wrap Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chews

Mars Pet Care

• CRAVE Chicken Protein Wraps dog chews are made with 100% fresh chicken fillet. • CRAVE Chicken Protein Wraps have no artificial colours or flavours. • CRAVE Chicken Protein Wraps is high in Protein for dogs, with 100% of Protein from chicken beef & buffalo sources. • CRAVE Chicken Protein Wraps are grain free dog treats (made without grains). • Premium dog treats that every canine is bound to love. Treat your dog with CRAVE Chicken Protein Wraps dog treats which are crafted with high-quality animal Protein and made without grains, artificial colours or flavours, for the taste dogs instinctively love. At CRAVE, we understand that dogs want the taste and nutrition of a diet thats rich in animal Protein s and the reason is simple. Protein -rich diets and treats provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the right amount of Energy to play. CRAVE recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein .

Pack size: 0.5g

Ingredients

Chicken (53%), Beef and Buffalo Rawhide (25%), Soy Sauce, Tapioca Starch, Minerals, Sucrose, Vegetable Oil

Allergy Information