Marketplace.
image 1 of 10 x 50g Crave Natural Grain Free Wrap Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chews
image 1 of 10 x 50g Crave Natural Grain Free Wrap Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chewsimage 2 of 10 x 50g Crave Natural Grain Free Wrap Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chewsimage 3 of 10 x 50g Crave Natural Grain Free Wrap Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chewsimage 4 of 10 x 50g Crave Natural Grain Free Wrap Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chewsimage 5 of 10 x 50g Crave Natural Grain Free Wrap Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chews

10 x 50g Crave Natural Grain Free Wrap Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chews

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£18.99

£18.99/each

Mars Pet Care
• CRAVE Chicken Protein Wraps dog chews are made with 100% fresh chicken fillet.• CRAVE Chicken Protein Wraps have no artificial colours or flavours.• CRAVE Chicken Protein Wraps is high in Protein for dogs, with 100% of Protein from chicken beef & buffalo sources.• CRAVE Chicken Protein Wraps are grain free dog treats (made without grains).• Premium dog treats that every canine is bound to love.Treat your dog with CRAVE Chicken Protein Wraps dog treats which are crafted with high-quality animal Protein and made without grains, artificial colours or flavours, for the taste dogs instinctively love.At CRAVE, we understand that dogs want the taste and nutrition of a diet thats rich in animal Protein s and the reason is simple. Protein -rich diets and treats provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the right amount of Energy to play. CRAVE recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein .
Pack size: 0.5g

Ingredients

Chicken (53%), Beef and Buffalo Rawhide (25%), Soy Sauce, Tapioca Starch, Minerals, Sucrose, Vegetable Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here