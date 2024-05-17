48 Pedigree Jumbone Medium Dog Treats Chicken & Lamb Dog Chews (24x180g)

Mars Pet Care

• Chewy dog treats with less than 5% fat / 100g • Dog training treats with Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life • Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences • Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong • Chicken dog treats and lamb dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours Delicious, low-fat dog treat chews PEDIGREE JUMBONE treats cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre. 2x Chicken & Lamb flavour dog chew sticks for dogs over 15kg PEDIGREE dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre

Pack size: 4.3g

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Poultry Liver Powder 2.3%, equivalent to Chicken 4%), Seeds, Oils and Fats

