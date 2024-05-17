7 x 55g Crave Natural Grain Free Protein Strip Adult Dog Treat Turkey & Chicken

Mars Pet Care

• CRAVE Protein Strips are High Protein , Grain Free chewy dog treat strips for your dog to enjoy.

Help your dog realise their instinctive desire for Protein with a high Protein dog treat like

• CRAVE Protein Strips: Chicken with Turkey

• CRAVE Protein Strips are High Protein and Grain Free dog treats made with 100% Natural Chicken & Turkey

• CRAVE Protein Strips are Premium chicken and turkey Dog Treats that are made without grains and have no artificial colours or flavours

• CRAVE Protein Strips treats for dogs contain no added maize, wheat, soya or dairy

Treat your dog with CRAVE Protein Strips grain free dog treats which are crafted with high-quality animal Protein and made without artificial colours or flavours, for dog training treats your canine friend will instinctively love.

At CRAVE, we understand that dogs want the taste and nutrition of a dog food diet thats rich in animal Protein s and the reason is simple. Protein -rich diets provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy canine, with the right amount of Energy to play. Like the diets of their wild dog ancestors, CRAVE dog chew and natural dog treat recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein . Our dog treats for training come in the flavours dogs love and are made without grains.