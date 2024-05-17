Marketplace.
image 1 of 112 Pedigree Daily Dentastix Dental Sticks Dog Treats Medium Dog Chews
image 1 of 112 Pedigree Daily Dentastix Dental Sticks Dog Treats Medium Dog Chewsimage 2 of 112 Pedigree Daily Dentastix Dental Sticks Dog Treats Medium Dog Chewsimage 3 of 112 Pedigree Daily Dentastix Dental Sticks Dog Treats Medium Dog Chewsimage 4 of 112 Pedigree Daily Dentastix Dental Sticks Dog Treats Medium Dog Chewsimage 5 of 112 Pedigree Daily Dentastix Dental Sticks Dog Treats Medium Dog Chews

112 Pedigree Daily Dentastix Dental Sticks Dog Treats Medium Dog Chews

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£26.99

£26.99/each

Mars Pet Care
• DentaStix Daily Oral Care dental chews for dogs are scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up by up to 80% when fed daily.• Pedigree DentaStix Daily Oral Care dog dental chew sticks were developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at The Waltham Centre.• Dentastix dental treats for dogs are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours; a healthy dog treat with benefits.• Pedigree daily dog chews available in single & multipack & in different sized packs to provide effective oral care for small, medium and large dogs.• At Pedigree we are committed to building a better world for us and our dogs. Our cardboard boxes are 100% recyclable. Inner sachets are not yet. We are working on it!Dogs love to explore the world through their mouth, so its important to take care of their teeth. Pedigree Dentastix Daily Oral Care chews with TRIPLE ACTION are scientifically proven to reduce the build-up of tartar by up to 80%, clean hard to reach teeth and support gum health.At Pedigree we believe that every dog deserves a loving home, and that every dog deserves leading nutrition, care, and treats. Pedigree offers delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% main meals for dogs.
Pack size: 4g

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals (including Sodium Tripolyphosphate 2.3%), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here