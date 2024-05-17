Marketplace.
image 1 of 64 x 85g Sheba Sauce Lover Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed Selection in Gravy
image 1 of 64 x 85g Sheba Sauce Lover Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed Selection in Gravyimage 2 of 64 x 85g Sheba Sauce Lover Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed Selection in Gravyimage 3 of 64 x 85g Sheba Sauce Lover Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed Selection in Gravyimage 4 of 64 x 85g Sheba Sauce Lover Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed Selection in Gravyimage 5 of 64 x 85g Sheba Sauce Lover Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed Selection in Gravy

64 x 85g Sheba Sauce Lover Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed Selection in Gravy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£36.99

£1.16/each

Mars Pet Care
• Cat food in succulent gravy made with natural* and high quality Ingredients.• High quality SHEBA wet cat food. 100% complete and balanced everyday meal for your feline companion• With salmon and tuna cat food trays with sustainably sourced fish, MSC Certified.• Adult cat food with a delicious variety of chicken, duck, salmon and tuna with extra gravy.• Wet cat food served in a convenient tray; easy to open and serve.Wet cat food with a generous serving of mouth-watering sauce for sauce lovers. Satisfying flavour combinations that add variety to your feline friend's menu. Available in convenient SHEBA 85g recyclable cat food trays.At SHEBA we have been preparing high quality, delicious cat food and treats with no nasties for over 40 years. These flavourful luxurious cat food favourites with an extended variety of formats, tastes and textures will appeal to your cat's senses everyday.
Pack size: 5.4g

Ingredients

With Salmon Meat and Animal Derivatives* (95% Natural), Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Salmon 4% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *Natural, **Chunks 46% of product With Tuna Meat and Animal Derivatives* (95% Natural), Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Tuna 4% in the Chunk**), **Chunks 46% of product With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Chicken 4% in the Chunk**), *95% Natural, **Chunks 46% of product With Duck Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Duck 4% in the Chunk**), **Chunks 46% of product

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

32 x 85g

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Duck 4% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *95% Natural, **Chunks 46% of product

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical Values Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:8.0
Fat content:5.0
Inorganic matter:1.8
Crude fibre:0.20
Moisture:83.0
Vitamin D₃:200 IU (Vitamin D₃ not supplemented in fish varieties)
Taurine:620 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.3 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.34 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.8 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.4 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.2 mg
Additives per kg:-
Flavourings-
Nutritional additives:-

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here