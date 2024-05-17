64 x 85g Sheba Sauce Lover Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed Selection in Gravy

Mars Pet Care

• Cat food in succulent gravy made with natural* and high quality Ingredients. • High quality SHEBA wet cat food. 100% complete and balanced everyday meal for your feline companion • With salmon and tuna cat food trays with sustainably sourced fish, MSC Certified. • Adult cat food with a delicious variety of chicken, duck, salmon and tuna with extra gravy. • Wet cat food served in a convenient tray; easy to open and serve. Wet cat food with a generous serving of mouth-watering sauce for sauce lovers. Satisfying flavour combinations that add variety to your feline friend's menu. Available in convenient SHEBA 85g recyclable cat food trays. At SHEBA we have been preparing high quality, delicious cat food and treats with no nasties for over 40 years. These flavourful luxurious cat food favourites with an extended variety of formats, tastes and textures will appeal to your cat's senses everyday.

Pack size: 5.4g

Ingredients

With Salmon Meat and Animal Derivatives* (95% Natural), Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Salmon 4% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *Natural, **Chunks 46% of product With Tuna Meat and Animal Derivatives* (95% Natural), Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Tuna 4% in the Chunk**), **Chunks 46% of product With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Chicken 4% in the Chunk**), *95% Natural, **Chunks 46% of product With Duck Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Duck 4% in the Chunk**), **Chunks 46% of product

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

32 x 85g